Top Rookies for Each NL East Team in 2024

The NL East is chock full of proven superstars. You know them as well as I do: Ronald Acuña Jr., Bryce Harper, Francisco Lindor, Spencer Strider, Zack Wheeler, Edwin Díaz… the list goes on.

When it comes to prospects, however, the division is a little thin. There isn’t a single NL East team ranked among the top 10 farm systems in baseball, according to ESPN or The Athletic. There isn’t a single NL East prospect included among the top 10 NL Rookie of the Year favorites, according to BetMGM.

Even so, that doesn’t mean the NL East is completely devoid of promising young talent. From the Atlanta Braves to the Washington Nationals, all five clubs have at least one youngster who could make some noise (and possibly challenge for the ROY) this coming season.

These are my picks for the top rookie-eligible players on each team in the NL East entering the 2024 MLB season.