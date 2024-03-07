Top Rookies for Each AL West Team in 2024

Whether it’s for a team hoping to contend or one with ample opportunity for young players to become a part of its next core, here’s a look at the top five rookies who could make an impact for their respective AL West teams in 2024.

Oakland Athletics Top Rookie: SS Max Muncy

2023 MiLB Stats (at Double-A): .275/.353/.411, 10 HR, 62 RBI, 52 BB, .764 OPS

The A’s are a disaster at the MLB level, and it’s not as though they have a legion of young talent looming in the minors. Their only top-100 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, is 21-year-old shortstop Jacob Wilson, and Wilson isn’t projected to reach the majors until 2025.

So, for now, we’ll go with Muncy, the 25th-overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, who has no relation to the Los Angeles Dodgers slugger with the same name.

Keith Law of The Athletic has Muncy ranked as the No. 1 prospect in Oakland’s system, a spot ahead of the aforementioned Wilson, who plays the same position. While Law concedes that Muncy becoming a utility infielder at the MLB level “might be the most likely outcome,” he also adds that the 21-year-old’s ceiling could be as “a regular shortstop who hits for average with eight to 12 homers.”

Muncy finished the 2023 season at Double-A Midland a year ago and is a non-roster invitee to big league camp this spring. He’s probably not going to be on the Opening Day roster for the A’s, but he could very well be in play for a role at some point this year, given Oakland’s lack of talent at the MLB level, established or otherwise.