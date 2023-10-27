How Good is Yoshinobu Yamamoto? A Dive Into His Arsenal

A big reason why Yamamoto should be able to make a smooth transition to the big leagues is that his fastball is easily a plus pitch. It sits near the mid 90s, occasionally touching the upper 90s, but it’s the release height and shape that make it so dominant.

Yamamoto’s average four seam release height is around 5.4-5.5 feet. For context, around 80% of MLB four seam fastballs are released from a higher spot. The low release point, paired with the more than 17 inches of induced vertical break on the pitch, help him rack up a lot of whiffs in the zone.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Fastball

The right-hander went to his fastball around 45% of the time in his 2023 campaign, holding opponents to a batting average hardly over the Mendoza Line and an OPS around .500. His delivery is smooth with impressive arm speed, helping him maintain velocity deep into starts despite a moderate build.

There’s some natural arm side run to Yamamoto’s fastball, and he uses it to his advantage with pitches that look like they’ll miss inside to lefties but run back over the inside part of the plate or start middle-in to righties and tie them up on the hands.

Splitter: 89-91 MPH

Like so many great Japanese pitchers, Yamamoto’s arsenal features a devastating splitter that just falls off of the table. No full-time starting pitcher in Major League Baseball threw a splitter with a higher average velocity, maintaining the appearance of a fastball before falling out of the air to the arm side while throwing it nearly 30% of the time.

The most similar comparison to Yamamoto’s splitter profile is Alex Cobb’s, which also sits in the 89-91 MPH range with right around 12-13 inches of horizontal movement and minimal vertical movement at 1,500 RPM. The depth of the pitch can be devastating, holding opponents to just a .170 batting average in 2023 with a chase rate around 50% and swinging strike rate of 24%.