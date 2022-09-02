Updated MLB Rookie of the Year Odds Entering Final Month of the Season

On the season, Rutschman’s 3.4 fWAR narrowly trials Rodriguez’s top mark of 3.8, but since June 15th, Rutschman leads all rookies with a 3.3 fWAR. Since then, the 24-year-old backstop is hitting .268/.384/.484, with a 149 wRC+. His 15.5% walk rate is the fifth-best mark in baseball during that span.

The Orioles are 42-25 since Rutschman’s season took off on June 15th, as they have made up significant ground in the Wild Card race on teams like Rodriguez’s Mariners. If the Orioles make the playoffs over Seattle, Rutschman could be rewarded with some hardware.

NL Rookie of the Year Odds

Spencer Strider -175

Michael Harris +125

Brendan Donovan +10000

Chris Morel +10000

It is not often we have two standout rookies on the same team, much less ones who are both worthy of winning Rookie of the Year. That is exactly the case though with the Atlanta Braves, who might even have three rookies in this race if Vaughn Grissom made his debut a bit sooner.

Michael Harris II has been by far the best rookie position player in the National League this year. The 21-year-old center fielder is hitting .298/.344/.523, with 14 home runs, 16 stolen bases and a 138 wRC+. Since making his debut, the Braves have taken off, winning 59 of the 85 games he has played in. Harris’ 3.7 fWAR is the top mark among all rookies in the NL not named Spencer Strider.

Strider is fresh off setting a franchise record for the Atlanta Braves last night, striking out 16 batters across eight brilliant innings pitched, where he allowed just two hits and no runs to the Colorado Rockies. Strider is the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year and for good reason. He has a 4.2 fWAR and has instantly looked like a top-20, if not a top-10 starter in all of baseball.

Among starting pitchers, Strider’s 13.66 K/9 is the best in the sport and his 2.67 ERA is tied with Shohei Ohtani for the 14th-best mark. The Braves have won six of Strider’s last seven starts, with the rookie earning wins for five of those performances.