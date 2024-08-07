The Rays Made Good on a Seller’s Market This Deadline

The Tampa Bay Rays executed the trade deadline in typical Rays fashion. They unloaded players who were going to become significantly more expensive. They did that while also adding some young major league talent.

On the day of the trade deadline, the Rays were three and a half games back of the Royals for the final Wild Card spot. They had a difficult decision to make: Should they push for a Wild Card spot or make deals to set themselves up for next season?

Ultimately, while they did make moves that prioritized the future, the Rays did not entirely take themselves out of Wild Card contention.

While the Rays are now 4.5 games back of the last Wild Card spot, they have an outside shot at the postseason with a strong final two months. FanGraphs currently gives the Rays 7.4% odds of making the playoffs. Those are slim odds, but Tampa Bay still has a chance.