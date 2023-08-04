Tampa Bay Rays Trade Deadline Wrap-Up

At the start of the season, the Tampa Bay Rays were one of the hottest teams in the league, a declaration that still rings true roughly two-thirds of the way through the year. Boasting a 66-45 record, the Rays currently sit in second place in the AL East and third overall in the major leagues.

Looking down the entire Rays lineup, there are a ton of positives as well as a lot of positional depth, with Randy Arozarena, Yandy Díaz, Wander Franco, and Isaac Paredes leading the charge. As a unit, the club sits fourth in terms of home runs (162) and RBIs (550) while also boasting a .445 SLG and a .772 OPS, which ranks fifth in MLB.

On the mound, the Rays rank well on numerous fronts as well. They have held opponents to a league-leading .229 batting average while sitting second in terms of WHIP (1.19) and third in terms of ERA (3.80). They have done so while working with a battered starting rotation that has seen its fair share of injuries.

The club is currently without Jeffrey Springs, Shane Baz, and Drew Rasmussen, while Josh Fleming has been out for an extended period of time with an elbow injury but is expected to return shortly.