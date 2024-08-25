The Fallacy of the Tampa Bay Rays

But it hasn’t been nearly as long as the amount of time we’ve wasted talking about the Tampa Bay Rays, MLB’s resident decoy drone to distract from some fundamental issues that plague the sport’s existence.

They’re almost deserving of the praise they receive. Or rather, they’re deserving of a very specific kind of praise, which somehow gets associated with the Ultimate Praise.

Allow me to explain in the way I wouldn’t have it other than: obnoxiously.

You see, the Rays were big time sellers at this year’s trade deadline. They traded away great players like Zach Eflin, Jason Adam, Isaac Parades, and even their beloved Randy Arozarena, poses and all. That’s an extremely tough look for a team that was in the World Series not too long ago, and had the fourth-best record in all of baseball just last year.

But it’s not this deadline in particular; the main problem I have is this is what the Rays always do and aren’t criticized nearly enough on a national level for what they stand for.

It feels like a sort of mass psychosis has infiltrated the baseball ecosystem: since when did having a solid season instead of actually winning a World Series become a satiable enough outcome?