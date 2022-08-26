The Tampa Bay Rays Have a Wild Card Berth Within Their Grasp

And how could they not? After all, there is a sizeable drop-off between the Rays, Blue Jays, and Mariners and the next best AL teams. Neither the Twins nor the White Sox are quite as talented, and while the Orioles continue to surprise everyone, it would still be a major upset if they earned a postseason berth.

According to projections from FanGraphs, PECOTA, Baseball Reference, and 538, the White Sox are the most likely team to challenge for a Wild Card spot. While they currently sit behind the Twins and the Orioles in the standings, they have the easiest remaining schedule. However, Chicago’s playoff odds are still significantly lower than Tampa Bay’s.

The Tampa Bay Rays should have a clear path to the postseason. That being said, they cannot afford to get complacent – they aren’t the New York Yankees. There is still enough time for Baltimore, Minnesota, or Chicago to make a run.

The Twins will break out of their current slump eventually. The White Sox will benefit from their particularly easy schedule going forward. And as we have learned this season, there’s no counting out the Orioles.

The season is far from over, and these teams are far from eliminated.

The Rays Are Heating Up in August