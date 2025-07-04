Are the Padres Running Out of Time To Win Their First Title?

This past week, the sporting world celebrated yet another team finally climbing the mountain and reaching the championship promised land for the first time after the Oklahoma City Thunder won the 2025 NBA title.

As one more team comes off the board, it makes you think of the teams that are still waiting for their time in the spotlight.

In Major League Baseball, five teams have still never had the chance to pop champagne and revel in October glory with a World Series title, and it hasn’t been for a lack of trying in most cases.

From consistent division winners like the Milwaukee Brewers, to all-time season wins leaders like the Seattle Mariners (whose 116 wins in 2001 is still a record being chased), to teams that have even made it to the final stage but had to settle for a pennant like the Colorado Rockies in 2007 and the Tampa Bay Rays in both 2008 and 2020, there’s been plenty of chances for these remaining squads.