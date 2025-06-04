Does Burnes’ Injury Make the D-Backs Sellers?

The point here isn’t to start tracking the wild-card race with roughly four months of baseball left to play, but instead highlight that there are some very good ball clubs vying for playoff spots. The D-Backs cannot afford to fall too far down the standings if they’re looking to compete, because it will be very difficult to climb out of a sizable hole, even with a top-five offense in baseball.

At the same time, we’re less than two months away from the 2025 MLB trade deadline, and the Diamondbacks have a plethora of assets that could net them a significant return in the coming months.

Now without Burnes in the mix, one has to wonder what impact his absence will have not only on the performance of the pitching staff, but how the front office approaches the trade deadline as we inch closer to July.

An Abundance of Valuable Trade Assets

It might feel strange to discuss trade assets in the first week of June for a ball club that had World Series aspirations heading into the season. Heck, some fans still may believe that they’re a championship-caliber squad, and that would be a reasonable belief.

It’s easy to dream on the potential of a team that ranks fourth in wRC+ (115) and is led by an electrifying MVP candidate in Corbin Carroll. But just as we saw with Arizona last season, dig too deep of a hole with poor pitching early in the season, and even the most potent offense won’t be able to salvage a playoff berth.

Thus, it’s valuable to go through this exercise given their robust number of valuable trade chips.