How To Watch, Stream 2025 MLB All-Star Game Events

The starting lineups have been chosen. The rest of the rosters will soon be revealed. The biggest names around Major League Baseball are getting ready to strut their stuff in the 2025 All-Star Game.

The Midsummer Classic isn’t just the unofficial halfway point of the season. It’s the conclusion of a five-day period chock-full of baseball and baseball-adjacent activities. Getting things started will be the third annual HBCU Swingman Classic. After that, fans can enjoy the Futures Game, the Celebrity Softball Game, the MLB Draft, the Home Run Derby, and, of course, the 95th MLB All-Star Game.

With so much going on, it can be easy to lose track of it all. Thankfully, Just Baseball has you covered during this exciting time of year with every detail about when, where, and how to watch all the events taking place from July 11-15 in Atlanta. Here’s what you need to know.

2025 MLB All-Star Events: Full Schedule

How To Watch the 2025 HBCU Swingman Classic

Date: Friday, July 11

Friday, July 11 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Ballpark: Truist Park, Atlanta

Truist Park, Atlanta TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Streaming Options: MLB.TV, MLB.com, the MLB App

Tickets for the HBCU Swingman Classic are available on Ticketmaster.