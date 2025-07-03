How To Watch, Stream 2025 MLB All-Star Game Events

Everything you need to know about when, where, and how to watch the Futures Game, MLB Draft, Home Run Derby, All-Star Game, and more.

By Leo Morgenstern | | | Comments count:0
The Atlanta 2025 All Star Game sign as seen inside the stadium during the game between the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 6: The Atlanta 2025 All Star Game sign as seen inside the stadium during the game between the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 6, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The starting lineups have been chosen. The rest of the rosters will soon be revealed. The biggest names around Major League Baseball are getting ready to strut their stuff in the 2025 All-Star Game.

The Midsummer Classic isn’t just the unofficial halfway point of the season. It’s the conclusion of a five-day period chock-full of baseball and baseball-adjacent activities. Getting things started will be the third annual HBCU Swingman Classic. After that, fans can enjoy the Futures Game, the Celebrity Softball Game, the MLB Draft, the Home Run Derby, and, of course, the 95th MLB All-Star Game.

With so much going on, it can be easy to lose track of it all. Thankfully, Just Baseball has you covered during this exciting time of year with every detail about when, where, and how to watch all the events taking place from July 11-15 in Atlanta. Here’s what you need to know.

2025 MLB All-Star Events: Full Schedule

How To Watch the 2025 HBCU Swingman Classic

  • Date: Friday, July 11
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Ballpark: Truist Park, Atlanta
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Streaming Options: MLB.TV, MLB.com, the MLB App

Tickets for the HBCU Swingman Classic are available on Ticketmaster.

Ad

Ad – content continues below

How To Watch the 2025 All-Star Futures Game

Leodalis De Vries #94 of the San Diego Padres swings and hits the ball during the Spring Breakout Game against the Athletics prospects at Peoria Sports Complex.
PEORIA, ARIZONA – MARCH 13: Leodalis De Vries #94 of the San Diego Padres swings and hits the ball during the Spring Breakout Game against the Athletics prospects at Peoria Sports Complex on March 13, 2025 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)
  • Date: Saturday, July 12
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Ballpark: Truist Park, Atlanta
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Streaming Options: MLB.TV, MLB.com, the MLB App

Two-in-one tickets for both events on All-Star Saturday (the Futures Game and the Celebrity Softball Game) are available on Ticketmaster.

MLB Top 100 Prospects 2025

How To Watch the 2025 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

  • Date: Saturday, July 12
  • Time: Following the All-Star Futures Game (approximately 8:30 PM ET)
  • Ballpark: Truist Park, Atlanta
  • TV Channel: MLB Network (on Monday, July 14 at 1:00 PM ET)
  • Live Streaming Options: MLB social media channels, MLB.tv, MLB.com

Two-in-one tickets for both events on All-Star Saturday (the Futures Game and the Celebrity Softball Game) are available on Ticketmaster.

TV and streaming details via MLB.com.

How To Watch the 2025 MLB Draft

FORT WORTH, TX - JULY 14: A general view of the stage during the 2024 MLB Draft presented by Nike at Cowtown Coliseum on Sunday, July 14, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
FORT WORTH, TX – JULY 14: A general view of the stage during the 2024 MLB Draft presented by Nike at Cowtown Coliseum on Sunday, July 14, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Rounds 1-3 (Day One)

  • Date: Sunday, July 13
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Location: The Coca-Cola Roxy in The Battery Atlanta
  • TV Channel: ESPN, MLB Network
  • Streaming Options: MLB.com

The first 43 picks will be broadcast on both ESPN and MLB Network. The rest of the day one selections will be broadcast on MLB Network and simulcast on MLB.com.

Per MiLB.com, day one will also include “the compensatory rounds, competitive balance rounds, and prospect promotion incentive selections.”

Rounds 4-20 (Day Two)

  • Date: Monday, July 14
  • Time: 11:30 AM ET
  • TV Channel: N/A
  • Streaming Options: MLB.com
Read Our Latest Mock Draft

How To Watch the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby

Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals bats during the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field.
ARLINGTON, TX – JULY 15: Bobby Witt Jr. #7 of the Kansas City Royals bats during the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field on Monday, July 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
  • Date: Monday, July 14
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Ballpark: Truist Park, Atlanta
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Streaming Options: Streaming services that carry ESPN

Tickets for the Home Run Derby are available on Ticketmaster.

Ad

Ad – content continues below

How To Watch the 2025 MLB All-Star Game

  • Date: Tuesday, July 15
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Ballpark: Truist Park, Atlanta
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Streaming Options: Streaming services that carry FOX

Watch the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Canada

  • TV Channel: Rogers Sportsnet
  • Streaming Options: Sportsnet+

Tickets for the All-Star Game are available on Ticketmaster.

Dates, times, and TV/streaming options according to the latest updates on MLB.com.

Ad

|

Comment:

Comments count:0
Tags: 2025 All-Star GameAll-Star Game
Leo Morgenstern

Written by

Leo Morgenstern |

Leo Morgenstern is an editor for Just Baseball and a writer for FanGraphs and MLB Trade Rumors. His work has also appeared at Baseball Prospectus, Pitcher…

Read more from Leo Morgenstern

Ad