How To Watch, Stream 2025 MLB All-Star Game Events
Everything you need to know about when, where, and how to watch the Futures Game, MLB Draft, Home Run Derby, All-Star Game, and more.
The starting lineups have been chosen. The rest of the rosters will soon be revealed. The biggest names around Major League Baseball are getting ready to strut their stuff in the 2025 All-Star Game.
The Midsummer Classic isn’t just the unofficial halfway point of the season. It’s the conclusion of a five-day period chock-full of baseball and baseball-adjacent activities. Getting things started will be the third annual HBCU Swingman Classic. After that, fans can enjoy the Futures Game, the Celebrity Softball Game, the MLB Draft, the Home Run Derby, and, of course, the 95th MLB All-Star Game.
With so much going on, it can be easy to lose track of it all. Thankfully, Just Baseball has you covered during this exciting time of year with every detail about when, where, and how to watch all the events taking place from July 11-15 in Atlanta. Here’s what you need to know.
2025 MLB All-Star Events: Full Schedule
- Friday, July 11: HBCU Swingman Classic
- Saturday, July 12: All-Star Futures Game
- Saturday, July 12: Celebrity Softball Game
- Sunday, July 13-Monday, July 14: MLB Draft
- Monday, July 14: Home Run Derby
- Tuesday, July 15: All-Star Game
How To Watch the 2025 HBCU Swingman Classic
- Date: Friday, July 11
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Ballpark: Truist Park, Atlanta
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Streaming Options: MLB.TV, MLB.com, the MLB App
Tickets for the HBCU Swingman Classic are available on Ticketmaster.
How To Watch the 2025 All-Star Futures Game
- Date: Saturday, July 12
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Ballpark: Truist Park, Atlanta
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Streaming Options: MLB.TV, MLB.com, the MLB App
Two-in-one tickets for both events on All-Star Saturday (the Futures Game and the Celebrity Softball Game) are available on Ticketmaster.
How To Watch the 2025 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game
- Date: Saturday, July 12
- Time: Following the All-Star Futures Game (approximately 8:30 PM ET)
- Ballpark: Truist Park, Atlanta
- TV Channel: MLB Network (on Monday, July 14 at 1:00 PM ET)
- Live Streaming Options: MLB social media channels, MLB.tv, MLB.com
Two-in-one tickets for both events on All-Star Saturday (the Futures Game and the Celebrity Softball Game) are available on Ticketmaster.
TV and streaming details via MLB.com.
How To Watch the 2025 MLB Draft
Rounds 1-3 (Day One)
- Date: Sunday, July 13
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: The Coca-Cola Roxy in The Battery Atlanta
- TV Channel: ESPN, MLB Network
- Streaming Options: MLB.com
The first 43 picks will be broadcast on both ESPN and MLB Network. The rest of the day one selections will be broadcast on MLB Network and simulcast on MLB.com.
Per MiLB.com, day one will also include “the compensatory rounds, competitive balance rounds, and prospect promotion incentive selections.”
Rounds 4-20 (Day Two)
- Date: Monday, July 14
- Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: N/A
- Streaming Options: MLB.com
How To Watch the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby
- Date: Monday, July 14
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Ballpark: Truist Park, Atlanta
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Streaming Options: Streaming services that carry ESPN
Tickets for the Home Run Derby are available on Ticketmaster.
How To Watch the 2025 MLB All-Star Game
- Date: Tuesday, July 15
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Ballpark: Truist Park, Atlanta
- TV Channel: FOX
- Streaming Options: Streaming services that carry FOX
Watch the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Canada
- TV Channel: Rogers Sportsnet
- Streaming Options: Sportsnet+
Tickets for the All-Star Game are available on Ticketmaster.
Dates, times, and TV/streaming options according to the latest updates on MLB.com.