Can Sandy Alcantara Still Be the Crown Jewel of the Deadline?

He might be turning a corner and, again, all while still being a former Cy Young winner with two more years of team control.

One key factor of those two additional years as well is that the second year in 2027 is a club option, so should things continue to go sour for Alcantara in a potential new home, there doesn’t have to be a guaranteed financial commitment for anything beyond 2026, should that new suitor simply want to part ways. That’s just another added incentive for a buyer.

That being said, seeing how things have not been altogether awful for Alcantara this season, paired with his respectable June performance, it’s hard to think a high-6.00 ERA arm is who he’ll be in the future.

Looking at the market, there are plenty of high-performing rental names that will certainly be of intrigue to those in need of boost in the rotation. Framber Valdez is just as much an ace as Alcantara, and unlike Alcantara, he is crafting another gem of a season. However, he’s set to hit free agency for the first time this winter and will likely look to test the market.

Then there’s Zac Gallen, who’s proven to be an ace in the past but is struggling this season. And again, he’ll also be eligible to test the open waters this winter.

Seth Lugo is another thriving option like Valdez, following up his Cy Young runner-up season in 2024 with perhaps an even stronger campaign in ’25. The issue is not only the chance he opts out and becomes a free agent, but that the Kansas City Royals sit in the weird limbo that is the AL Wild Card scene with no set direction on how they’ll approach the deadline quite yet. This could muddy the waters of just how available Lugo actually is.