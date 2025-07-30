Brewers Are in a Prime Position To Make a Splash at the Deadline

At the same time, the Brewers are also 2-11 in their last 13 playoff games and have lost six straight postseason series. Their winning formula and way of operating may be second to none in all of MLB given the financial restrictions and budgeting constraints they have to operate within, but it has yet to translate to any postseason success to this point.

But what we’ve seen over the past few months is that the roster foundation is clearly there to build around, and there is a special type of energy surrounding this team. With some additions, the Brewers can stray from the same fate that has plagued this team in recent postseasons.

They Have the Assets To Get a Deal Done

Last week, I wrote about the embarrassment of riches that the Brewers have in their pitching staff and how they could use that to their advantage in the coming days to improve other aspects of this roster.

With Nestor Cortes soon to return from injury and the numerous arms in Triple-A who could contribute at the big-league level right away, the Brewers have the pitching depth to trade from to acquire offensive help.

This Brewers team does a ton of things well on offense to make them a competitive unit, such as draw walks, limit the strikeouts, and hit for a strong average. That’s all good enough to get a team through 162, but in order to make it past a truly loaded field of National League contenders come October, the home run ball will always be king.

The Brewers currently rank 22nd in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage. They also currently rank 24th in baseball with 101 home runs, and their Isolated Power (ISO) of .135 is the fourth lowest in the sport and the second lowest in the National League.