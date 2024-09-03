Last Power Rankings of 2024: Who’s Ready for the Stretch Run?

David Hamilton, James Paxton and three relievers all hit the shelf last month and now the likes of Enmanuel Valdez and a slew of unproven relief pitchers are being forced into larger roles. It remains to be seen where the Red Sox will finish in the standings this year, but their hold on third place in the AL East is certainly not a very tight one.

17. Seattle Mariners (Prev. Ranking: 12)

August Record: 12-14

Armed with one of the best starting rotations in recent memory, the Mariners are running into a bit of a cold streak at the most inopportune time. As of right now, the club is just one game above .500 after a disappointing month of August and start to September.

Fortunately, Seattle remains in the AL West picture and is only 5.5 games out of a Wild Card spot, but they’re going to need what has been a dead silent offense (.207 AVG, 97 wRC+ in August) to get going if there’ll be any hope.

18. San Francisco Giants (Prev. Ranking: 20)

August Record: 14-13

The Giants were at or near the top of the National League in strikeouts and ERA throughout the month of August, but they’re in a similar boat to the Mariners in that the pitching did well and the offense did nothing.

Blake Snell and Logan Webb pitched like the uber-duo they were supposed to be when the Giants first landed Snell. The southpaw had a 1.64 ERA in six starts while Webb was at 2.16 through five outings. Again, the pitching staff was money but the offense as a whole struggled.

All hope is not necessarily lost though. Veterans Michael Conforto and Matt Chapman both had a wRC+ of 134 or higher and combined for 1.6 fWAR through the past month.

19. St. Louis Cardinals (Prev. Ranking: 15)

August Record: 12-16

Of all teams still firmly in contention, the Cardinals had what was easily the NL’s worst pitching staff last month. Their hurlers combined for a 4.60 ERA, which was above four teams, all of which are in the lowest tier of these power rankings.

While there were some noteworthy performances on an individual level offensively, the Cardinals only managed a 99 wRC+ in August which was good for 11th in the league. St. Louis is currently just one game above .500 but unlike the Tigers, who had a strong showing in August, the Cardinals seem to be trending in the complete opposite direction.

20. Tampa Bay Rays (Prev. Ranking: 19)

August Record: 12-15

For a while, it seemed like the Rays were destined to barely hang on to playoff hopes as they occupied the fourth-place spot in the AL East. A down month of August has all but erased those hopes, even though it’s been nice to have uber-prospect Junior Caminero up in the big leagues where he belongs.

The club’s pitching was decent last month, but it was bogged down by a complete implosion of Taj Bradley, who was at one point looking like the next big thing out of Tampa Bay. Offensively, there were nothing but crickets outside of everybody not named Josh Lowe and Yandy Diaz.

The pecking order in the AL East has largely been the exact same for the past few months, but the Rays are in legitimate danger of losing their grip on a non-last-place spot in the division.

The 10 Worst Teams in Major League Baseball Right Now

We have reached the saddest part of this list, the teams who are looking more toward their tragic number than their magic number down the stretch.

The first few teams you’ll read about entered the season with lofty expectations and have wildly underperformed. Then, further down the list, we will get into some of the teams who are clearly working through a rebuild and who probably can’t wait to get to the end of this marathon.

21. Toronto Blue Jays (Prev. Ranking: 26)

August Record: 15-12

The Blue Jays actually had a pretty good month in August, as their offense came back to life (119 wRC+) and their starting rotation was one of the best in baseball (3.27 ERA). Unfortunately, this hot stretch came after Toronto already sold off parts at the deadline.

The only thing the Jays can strive for over the rest of the 2024 season is to avoid further embarrassment.

22. Texas Rangers (Prev. Ranking: 18)

August Record: 12-15

The Rangers never got the big second-half boost to the pitching staff that they were hoping for; as of Labor Day, Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, and Tyler Mahle are all on the IL. And while deGrom is nearing his return, he won’t be back soon enough to give the Rangers any hope of getting back to October.

The defending World Series champions had a .659 OPS and 5.22 ERA in August.

23. Oakland Athletics (Prev. Ranking: 25)

August Record: 14-12

The Athletics have spent much of the 2024 season proving that they’re a good bit better than most of us thought they would be. That doesn’t mean they’ve looked like true contenders at any point, but they have played some genuinely competitive baseball – just look at their winning records in July and August!

Young stars like Mason Miller, Brent Rooker, Lawrence Butler, and JJ Bleday have continued to shine for the A’s, and it’s starting to look like this team has a new young core to build around.

24. Cincinnati Reds (Prev. Ranking: 21)

August Record: 12-17

The Reds needed a lot of things to go right in order to contend with their young core in 2024. Unfortunately, not enough has broken their way. Their latest hurdle? Three of their young, talented starting pitchers hit the IL in August: Hunter Greene, Andrew Abbott, and Nick Lodolo.

Elly De La Cruz is still a superstar, and Tyler Stephenson has been hot, but the Reds need more proven talent and more of their young players to step up if they’re going to contend in 2025.

25. Pittsburgh Pirates (Prev. Ranking: 17)

August Record: 8-19

The Pirates aren’t going to make the playoffs in 2024, but it sure was fun when it looked like they might have a chance to squeak in. Sad to say, a 5.65 ERA and an NL-worst 8-19 record in August squashed any hopes of a postseason run in Pittsburgh.

Things may have fallen apart for the Pirates in August, but at least Paul Skenes and Oneil Cruz continued to show why they’re the long-term faces of this franchise.

26. Washington Nationals (Prev. Ranking: 23)

August Record: 12-15

The Nationals have a lot in common with the Pirates: Both teams held on in the NL Wild Card race longer than anyone expected, but eventually, they fell back down to earth. Still, Washington has a lot to be excited about.

James Wood, Luis García Jr., and DJ Herz were particularly impressive performers in August. So was top prospect Dylan Crews, who made his debut toward the end of the month.

27. Los Angeles Angels (Prev. Ranking: 27)

August Record: 9-19

The Angels’ season all but ended on August 1st, when it was reported that Mike Trout was officially done for the 2024 campaign. Thus, it was no surprise that the Angels played their worst baseball of the season in August, as their opponents outscored them by 35 runs over 28 games.

If there was any silver lining, it was Zach Neto‘s strong performance; the shortstop has been one of very few bright spots in Anaheim this year.

28. Colorado Rockies (Prev. Ranking: 29)

August Record: 12-16

At the risk of offending Just Baseball’s large contingent of Rockies writers, I have to say that I think this might be the most boring team of the 2024 season.

The Rockies have been consistently bad all year – and indeed, for the past six years – but not so bad that it’s worth talking about. And unlike some of the other basement-dwellers of the league, Colorado didn’t do anything noteworthy at the trade deadline either.

At least Brenton Doyle and Ezequiel Tovar are worth watching.

29. Miami Marlins (Prev. Ranking: 28)

August Record: 10-18

Jake Burger has been red hot lately, Xavier Edwards was a bright spark before he landed on the IL, and Miami’s bullpen has been surprisingly stable, even after a trade deadline fire sale.

Still, there is no denying that the Marlins have had a wildly disappointing follow-up to last season’s 84-78 campaign. All they can do over the final weeks of the 2024 season is look toward the future.

30. Chicago White Sox (Prev. Ranking: 30)

August Record: 4-22

Every time I try to write about the White Sox’s season, my first thought is always: “What more is there to say? How could it get any worse?”

Yet, somehow, this team keeps finding a way to look even worse than it did the day before. The 2024 Chicago White Sox are one of the worst teams in baseball history, and I wish we could put them lower on the power rankings. Number 30 out of 30 just doesn’t seem low enough.