The Oakland Athletics Have A Young Core Worth Being Excited About

Taking a look at the standings, the current situation of the Oakland A’s does not appear to be one worth feeling good about. The club is 59-78, has a hopelessly negative run differential and has been the laughing stock of the league for a few years now.

Oh, and this is also going to be the last year they have “Oakland” in their name, as a big move is on the horizon for this organization. The entire industry shares the sentiment that baseball belongs in Oakland, but ownership doesn’t feel that way, so things are going to be switching up starting next year.

The A’s will move to Sacramento in the immediate future, ditching the “Oakland” and simply becoming “The A’s” for a few years until their new home in Las Vegas is ready.

The players on this roster had every reason to be lethargic and uninspired heading into this season. Ownership had done everything they could to steer them away and made the A’s one of the hardest to watch teams in baseball, but the players stuck with it.