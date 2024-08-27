Dylan Crews Joins the Rookie Party on the Nationals Roster

After his promotion to Triple-A Rochester, he continued hitting for power. Crews knocked 10 doubles, three triples, and eight home runs over 49 games with the Red Wings. His .795 OPS was right in line with his number from Double-A.

However, in a higher offensive environment, that only translated to a 105 wRC+. That’s only slightly better than league average.

That being said, Crews struck out less and walked more in Triple-A. He also put up a similar OPS despite a much lower batting average on balls in play. On top of that, he was hitting significantly better as of late, with a .939 OPS and a 142 wRC+ in his last 15 games.

From the Just Baseball Show

Still just 22 years old, one could make the case that Crews needed more time at Rochester; he wasn’t exactly demanding a call-up with his 105 wRC+. Yet, his speed and glove provide him with a solid floor that will help him contribute to the MLB club right away.

As for his bat, the Nationals can use the stretch run of another lost season to see how Crews adjusts against the toughest level of competition. If it turns out he isn’t ready, they can always send him back to the minors next year for a little more seasoning.

On the other hand, if Crews proves he can hold his own, the Nationals will be one step closer to emerging from their rebuild.