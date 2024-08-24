What to Expect From Xavier Edwards After Impressive Breakout

It’s no secret that the Miami Marlins are having a miserable 2024 season. Miami is the worst team in the National League by winning percentage. As a team offensively, they rank second to last in both fWAR and wRC+. Their hitters are averaging together for a slash line of .239/.295/.368.

After a failed trial with Tim Anderson that resulted in the former batting champion being DFA’d, Miami had to find another option to take the plate appearances for the shortstop position on a daily basis.

They turned to 25-year-old Xavier Edwards. The switch-hitting shortstop has been nothing shy of outstanding since getting recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville.

Edwards made his big league debut as a 23-year-old in 2023. He played in 30 games for the Marlins and posted an 81 wRC+. When Anderson was let go, the Marlins decided to give Edwards another run in the show. He was hitting to the tune of a 117 wRC+ through 119 plate appearances in Jacksonville.