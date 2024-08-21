It’s Jake Burger Season for the Marlins

I don’t blame you if you stopped paying much attention to the Miami Marlins well before the All-Star break.

The Fish got off to a putrid start in 2024, losing their first nine in a row. By the end of April, they were 7-24, the worst record in the National League.

Then, after a surprisingly competitive showing over the final three weeks of May (11-6, +21 run differential), the Marlins fell flat on their faces in June. They went 9-17, dropping to 30-54 on the season.

By that point, they would have needed to play at a 112-win pace over the rest of the year to match their 84-78 record from 2023.