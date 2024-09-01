The AL Playoff Race Is Taking Shape

But despite not looking great early on the Astros have truly rebounded to have one of baseball’s better starting staffs. They sit 10th in fWAR, 7th in ERA and 2nd in AVG against.

And boy do they look good on paper after the return of Verlander and the deadline addition of Yusei Kikuchi joining ace Framber Valdez, rookie sensation Ronel Blanco and his low 3.00’s ERA, and Hunter Brown, who’s in the midst solid 2024 campaign and a terrific second half.

The Astros starters are getting themselves right at the best possible moment.

The Astros pitching staff has been all-time dominant this August 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/h9kpLAipZc — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) August 30, 2024

The Astros bullpen, despite a well-documented poor start from Josh Hader, has found ways to look better than its 17th-ranked fWAR might make one think. Their relief corps sits fourth in ERA and sixth in average against and 11th in WHIP.

And with names like Hader, who’s righted the ship and dropped his season ERA to 3.24; Bryan Abreu, who’s sporting a 93rd-percentile K-rate; and Héctor Neris, who brings past postseason experience in Houston, they have the firepower to support their starters in postseason crunch time.

The AL Division Races

While the teams might be settled, there are a couple of tightly contested division races that are still unfolding at the moment.

AL East

Team Wins Loses New York Yankees 79 56 Baltimore Orioles 78 58 AL East Standings as of Aug. 31 (before games)

The American League East has featured two of baseball’s best teams in 2024: the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles. And as we enter September, both seemed poised to go down to the wire to take home AL East honors and potentially the top overall seed in the AL.

As we’ve outlined already, both have high-powered offenses. The Yankees seemingly have the edge over the Orioles from a rotation standpoint, but the Orioles have a stronger bullpen.

In order to separate these two down the stretch, it may just come down to strength of schedule.

Baltimore certainly has the advantage here with the second-easiest remaining slate (per Tankathon). The .474 average winning percentage of their remaining opponents is a far more manageable task than the .504 average winning percentage and 11th hardest remaining schedule that the Yankees face.

The remaining series between the two may also be an important factor. From Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, the Orioles and Yankees will square off for the last time in the regular season with New York playing host.

While this may seem like an obvious advantage for the Yankees, the O’s actually have a better road winning percentage (.582) than the Yankees do a home winning percentage (.560).

AL Central

Team Wins Loses Cleveland Guardians 77 58 Kansas City Royals 75 61 Minnesota Twins 73 61 AL East Standings as of Aug. 31 (before games)

The AL Central looked like one of baseball’s weaker divisions at the start of the season. But now the division is likely to see three teams play for October glory.

And the race for the Central has never been tighter after the Cleveland Guardians were seemingly running away with it earlier in the year.

The Guardians still sit 2.5 games up on the Royals, and 3.5 games up on the Twins.

While it’s not impossible for Minnesota to catch up to Cleveland and Kansas City, jumping two teams at this point in the season is a tall task for any team, especially considering how well Kansas City has performed in the second half.

So, looking at the race between the top two, strength of schedule comes into play again. The Royals have one of the league’s tougher schedules ahead of them, the sixth most difficult with an average opponents’ winning percentage of .522. The Guardians’ average opponents’ winning percentage of .491 places them in the 20th in strength of schedule.

Yet, the Royals were seven games back of the of the Guardians at the All-Star break and have made up the ground to get right back in it with a 23-16 record in that span.

Statistically speaking, the Royals feature a more well-rounded roster than the Guardians, especially of late. And with Kansas City’s current second-half hot streak, Cleveland’s 19-21 record post-All-Star break along with their skeptical-looking starting rotation, the Royals seemed poised to make a run to overtake Cleveland for that top AL Central position, even with the harder upcoming slate of games and the loss of Pasquantino.

The Royals recently finished a four-game set against Cleveland in which they took three of four on the road earlier in the week (Aug 26-28).

So, their final three-game set at home in Kauffmann Stadium from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4 might just be the difference maker when all is said and done on Sept. 29.

The AL Playoff Bracket

Given the strength of the AL East and AL Central this season, and the rough patch the Astros had to climb out of just to get back on top of the AL West, this leads me to believe that the top two seeds receiving byes to the ALDS will be from the East and Central.

And given how strong the AL East has been all season, I expect them to continue to be the cream of the crop in the American League and claim the top spot, meaning the winner of the AL Central will take the second seed.

With their relatively easy upcoming schedule paired with their well-rounded roster, I expect the Baltimore Orioles to overtake the Yankees and come out on top in the AL East.

And in the Central, Kansas City is one of the hottest teams of the second half and has remarkably made up much of a seven-game deficit to the Guardians at the All-Star break, climbing all the way back to within 2.5 games of Cleveland.

Like the O’s, the Royals also feature a much more well-rounded roster than that of their division rivals in Cleveland which leads me to predict that they will come out on top in the Central and claim the second AL bye.

This leaves the Houston Astros at three, the New York Yankees at four as the top Wild Card seed, the Cleveland Guardians at five, and the Minnesota Twins at six to round out the AL postseason field.

4 New York Yankees/5 Cleveland Guardians To Play 1 Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore would certainly have its hands full hosting either of these teams in the ALDS with either of their potent offenses, the Yankees’ dynamic rotation, or the Guardians’ untouchable bullpen.

Given the Guardians’ current second-half slump and their 35-34 road record, compared to the Yankees’ 37-29 home record and the fact that New York holds the two best bats in this matchup (Judge and Soto), the upper-seeded Yankees are the presumptive front runner.

But Ramírez and the Guardians’ offense are not to be taken lightly, and their bullpen will certainly cause any team headaches, making the 2022 ALDS rematch one for the ages.

3 Houston Astros/6 Minnesota Twins To Play 2 Kansas City Royals

Kansas City has lots of postseason experience, both long-term and recent, to worry about in either of these matchups. It’s certainly a benefit that they would play the ALDS at home where they’ve thrived with a 41-28 record.

In terms of Houston and Minnesota, the Twins seemingly have the edge when it comes to bullpen performance in 2024, but the Astros’ rotation and lineup on paper look better, making an upset in this Wild Card round a tall task. That being said, guys like Carlos Correa and Royce Lewis have played postseason heroes in the past, and anything is possible in October, so don’t count anyone out.

The Astros can take solace in the fact that they would be able to play this best-of-three set at Minute Maid Park, where they hold a 37-29 record; Minnesota is just 35-32 on the road.