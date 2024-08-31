Tyler Stephenson Has Been Huge for the Reds in 2024

A year ago, Cincinnati Reds fans were calling for an upgrade at catcher. Tyler Stephenson, coming off several injuries in 2022, was having a down year at the plate while looking lost behind it. Poor at-bats and passed balls raised frustration and questions within the fanbase about his future with the Reds.

Stephenson has answered those questions this season. The 28-year-old is having a career year both offensively and defensively. However, the average baseball fan probably doesn’t even realize how great of a year he is having.

Amongst catchers with at least 350 plate appearances, Stephenson is sixth in fWAR (2.7) and wRC+ (118).

Stephenson has made strides behind the plate, improving both his framing and blocking — not so much that you would confuse him with a Gold Glover, but enough to be average defensively. Factoring in his value at the plate, I’ll take his average glove behind the plate.