Early Trends That Could Influence the 2025 Trade Deadline

Seeing the Royals function as aggressive buyers at the deadline will feel weird, since they’re not usually the type of organization to go out and make a massive splash, but they may need to do so this year if they’d like to prove their latest contention window’s legitimacy.

Last year, the club sent MJ Melendez, Kyle Isbel, and Hunter Renfroe to the field as their everyday outfield and the group combined to post a 78 wRC+, good for 29th in the game. So naturally, the Royals’ decision makers decided to run it back for another year, and the results have been the exact same.

With a 61 wRC+ and -1.0 fWAR, the Royals have a horrible outfield with very little in the way of internal reinforcements coming, and Melendez has already been optioned to Triple-A. This means they’re going to have to get bold at this year’s trade deadline if there’s going to be any hope for a turnaround. Three black holes in the starting lineup isn’t going to cut it.

Starting Pitching Needed Down in Atlanta

Nobody could’ve seen the Braves opening the year with a 10-14 record coming. The fact that they’re in last place (underneath the Marlins and Nationals) in the standings is pretty jarring, but there’s no shot this continues for long. This Atlanta offense, even without Ronald Acuna Jr., is due for a bounce-back.

However, the pitching side of things is a different story. Spencer Strider is back on the injured list after making just one start, and Chris Sale is starting to show his age to a concerning extent. The Braves have a ton of starting pitching depth down in the minor leagues, but there’s also going to end up being some quality options available on the trade market if they choose to go that route.

Chief among them, at least to this point, is left-hander Andrew Heaney, who’s on an expiring contract while suiting up for the last-place Pirates. The 34-year-old has been a decent innings eater over the past few years, but he’s elevated his game in 2025. Through five starts, he’s sporting a 1.72 ERA, 2.22 FIP and an MLB-leading 0.77 WHIP. He’s not going to cost the farm, but the Braves may need to pony up and bring him in before they fall too far in the standings.