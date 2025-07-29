The Scuffling Tigers Are Set to Have a New-Look Rotation

Easier said than done. With one of their best arms now out, how can they work the rotation and who could step up to keep the ship from sinking?

Addition of Chris Paddack

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JULY 10: Chris Paddack #20 of the Minnesota Twins delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the second inning at Target Field on July 10, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Cubs defeated the Twins 8-1. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

At the time of the addition, I viewed Paddack as a perfectly capable back-end starter who will help eat some innings down the stretch. Not ecstatic, but happy enough that a major leaguer was added. Fast forward 20 minutes and Paddack is suddenly a replacement for Olson and his 3.15 ERA.

Paddack is not nearly as talented as Olson, but is a legit major-league arm. A 4.95 ERA and 4.39 FIP is serviceable and welcomed considering the current options. The bad? He’s often injured himself, doesn’t strike out many batters, and pitches to contact – which is often hit pretty hard – to get outs.

Nothing about Paddack is going to jump off the page but inconsistencies have ballooned his numbers. Paddack has made 21 starts, four of which he surrendered nine, eight, six, and five runs. He also has 12 starts of two or fewer runs. He lives in the strike zone which limits his walks but can also make him susceptible to blow up outings when he doesn’t have his best stuff.

He did add a sinker this offseason which he has thrown less than 50 times all season. The Tigers organization has been known to like pitchers who throw sinkers and I wonder if they will make a tweak and up the usage in hopes of improving his groundball rate and leaving less reliance on his four seamer.

The Tigers have acquired RHP Chris Paddack and RHP Randy Dobnak from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Minor League C Enrique Jimenez. pic.twitter.com/MNr3IPHMoL — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 28, 2025

With Jackson Jobe and Olson out for the year, and Alex Cobb still yet to pitch in a Tigers uniform, Detroit needed to find someone who could munch on some innings down the stretch. Considering the cost to acquire was not steep, Paddack is a fine addition.