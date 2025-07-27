What Kind of Haul Could Zac Gallen Get?

While that’s a far cry from his rate stats of a 5.58 ERA, 4.86 FIP, 46 walks, and 116 strikeouts in 121 innings, he has made every single start this year and looks to be able to finish the season without missing a start. Plus, his FIP is nearly a full run lower than his ERA, and his xFIP is an even better 4.09.

That would indicate that some of his ERA issues and run prevention issues are on the defense and just bad luck in general. However, he’s had major issues preventing the ball from leaving the yard as he’s already given up a career-high 23 homers, which leads the league.

Despite that, Gallen still has the ability to get outs effectively and pitch deep into games. His walks per nine innings are essentially the same as 2024, when he had a 3.65 ERA, as in 2024 it was 3.3 and this year, it’s 3.4. He’s had 11 starts with six or more innings, something that will be noticed by contenders. That’s over half of his 21 starts so far this year.

Many contenders will see him as a No. 3 or 4 starter for their rotation with high upside if they are able to unlock him or fix his delivery and get him back to how he was before this season. His pedigree will raise his value to teams, along with the fact that he’s a rental starting pitcher. Those prices are already high, and every contender could use a starter with the potential that Gallen has.

That’s why it won’t be a surprise if a team pays up for Gallen and gives an offer far better than the Qualifying Offer pick Arizona would get in the off-season. If that happens, general manager Mike Hazen will have to bite on it. After all, it’s unlikely Arizona will re-sign Gallen, and getting some upper-level prospects for Gallen would help the team compete in 2026 and beyond.

This could be a rare occasion when a team acquires a player that provides a big return over just two months and the playoffs just due to a different environment, as Gallen looks like a prime change-of-scenery candidate. It will likely take a prospect around the back-end of the top-100 or shortly beyond it, and another medium-upside prospect to get him.