What Does Seth Lugo’s Extension Mean for the Royals at the Deadline and Beyond?

The 2025 MLB trade deadline season is up and running. The biggest names aren’t off the board yet, but some trades have now been made, and a few players thought to be available are no longer up for grabs, even one for unexpected reasons (looking at you, Emmanuel Clase).

Less than 36 hours remain until Thursday’s deadline, and the supply and demand outlook remains the same as earlier this month. There continue to be far more buyers than sellers, with so many teams still in contention.

That means that teams on the bubble of contending have a difficult choice to make: Swing some deals and make a run, or leverage this year’s market to build for the future?

The Kansas City Royals are one of those teams right on the bubble. A poor June had them trending as sellers, but a bounceback July has them back to 53-55, 9.5 games behind the AL Central-leading Tigers and four games out of the final AL Wild Card spot.