Who Got the Best Value in the Josh Naylor Trade?

Naylor is only able to play in Seattle for two months and any potential playoffs. Then, he’s a free agent, which limits the value Seattle can get from him, especially without the chance of offering him a Qualifying Offer. Still, Seattle got one of the best first basemen in MLB, and he helps their lineup tremendously. They fixed their issues at first base, and that’s what they needed to do at this deadline. It’s hard to say they didn’t get good value on their side of the trade.

Did Arizona Get Enough Back in Return for Josh Naylor?

Arizona got fair value for Naylor and enough value that it should be better than any QO pick the team would’ve received at the end of the First Round. They can get 12-14 years of control over these two players in MLB, depending on when/if they call them up

Brandyn Garcia is a strong left-hander out of the bullpen who should be called right away for Arizona and finish this season in the Majors. He just made his MLB debut earlier this week and pitched two innings in which he gave up four hits, an earned run, three walks, and a strikeout, as it was clear nerves got the better of him.

However, in Triple-A, he was demolishing hitters with a 2.16 ERA over 8.1 innings as he struck out nine batters. He started the year in Double-A but cruised to Triple-A quickly after working to a 3.96 ERA, but striking out 33 batters in 25 innings to go with just 12 walks.

Garcia did that thanks to a strong sinker-slider combination. His sinker averages 97.1 mph, and utilizing that has allowed him to get ground balls at an above-average 56% rate in the minors.

He also throws a mid-80s sweeper that works against either side of the plate and an upper-80s slider. Both of those pitches are there to encourage whiffs and weak contact and to set up his impressive sinker. He’s a few ticks of velo off from being another version of A.J. Puk for Arizona, and the best news is he’s ready for MLB action now or very soon.