Joe Ryan’s Trade Value Continues To Climb as Deadline Nears

Entering the 2025 season, the Minnesota Twins had a rotation worthy of being excited about. It was headlined by ace Pablo López, along with high-caliber complementary arms Bailey Ober and, of course, Joe Ryan.

Ryan was coming off a season that could easily be considered his breakout campaign. He posted a 3.60 ERA, 3.44 FIP, 0.99 WHIP and .216 BAA over 23 starts.

However, as good as he was last year, Ryan has been able to up the ante, crafting not only a career year, but one that can go toe-to-toe with nearly any starter in baseball.

The Twins, however, have fallen on hard times. Despite the promise that some thought they had before the 2025 season got underway, they sit 51-55, five games out of a Wild Card spot. They are feeling both the injury to Lópe, who’s been on the IL since June 5, and the ineffectiveness of Ober, who pitched to a 5.28 ERA before hitting the IL himself on July 2.