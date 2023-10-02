Just Baseball’s September Team of the Month

The calendar has flipped to October. With that in mind, Just Baseball has selected a September Team of the Month. (You can read our March/April, May, June, July and August lists, as well.)

Catcher: William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers

Contreras and Adley Rutschman have arguably been the two most productive catchers in baseball this year, and that continued into the final month of the regular season. Contreras — acquired in the three-team trade that sent fellow catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics to the Atlanta Braves — hit .324 with 13 RBIs and 20 runs scored in September.

Honorable Mention: Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles