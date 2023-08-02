Just Baseball’s July Team of the Month

The calendar has flipped to August. With that in mind, Just Baseball has selected a July Team of the Month. (You can read our March/April, May and June lists as well.)

Catcher: William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers

Acquired from the Braves in a three-team deal that also sent catcher Sean Murphy from Oakland to Atlanta last offseason, Contreras put together an excellent month for the Brewers. The 25-year-old slashed .359/.388/.554 with 17 RBIs in July for the Brew Crew, who remain in the NL Central race.

Honorable Mention: Francisco Álvarez, New York Mets