Just Baseball’s April Team of the Month

The calendar has flipped to May. With that in mind, Just Baseball has selected an April (and last day of March) Team of the Month.

Holy pimp job from Yandy! pic.twitter.com/lFzTuLkJ5m — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 12, 2023

First Base: Yandy Díaz, Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays finished April with an MLB-best 23-6 record and a staggering +103 run differential. Díaz has been at the forefront of that, with seven home runs, 16 RBIs and a 1.005 OPS.

Honorable Mention: Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals