MLB Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Tigers vs. Orioles, Angels vs. Rangers for September 21, 2022

We head to Baltimore for the third and final game of a three-game set. The Orioles seem to have lost a bit of their thunder, falling back in the wild-card standings after losing six of their last ten games, including two straight losses to these Tigers. They may be in for another rough game here as Jordan Lyles will take the bump.

September Jordan Lyles has been about as bad as it gets. He’s allowed 12 earned runs through two starts so far, and things are looking worse and worse as the season progresses. It would seem that facing this Tigers team at home could be a get-right spot for him, but the Tigers offense has been looking better lately, and they’ve been able to hit Lyles before.

Lyles has one start against the Tigers this season, allowing four earned runs in less than six innings. Through 65 PA against the Tigers’ current roster, he’s rocking a .302 opponent batting average with a .358 wOBA. The xwOBA and xBA are shorter at .327 and .260, but the xSLG is near .500, and the average exit velocity sits close to 92 MPH. That’s not a good recipe, especially when considering Lyles xERA being in the tenth percentile at 5.09.

The Tigers have not been a good offense this year, but they’ve been turning it up a notch on the road since September began. The Tigers rank 12th in baseball against right-handers on the road in wRC+ at 112, right between Cleveland and Atlanta. They have some hot bats at the moment, and I expect them to hit around Lyles today.

I’m a fan of Matt Manning, but I’m not sure how he’ll pitch today either. He’s been much worse pitching at night and on the road, and he’ll go up against an Orioles team that’s incredible due for an offensive outburst. The Orioles have struggled in the past few games, but overall in September, they are still a top 10 offense.

They rank 10th in wRC+ against right-handers in the month of September at 110. They have the highest walk rate against righties over the past two weeks, and Manning’s command seems to get away from him on the road.