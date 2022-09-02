Will August Woes Follow the New York Yankees Into September?

Flash forward to today, September 2nd. Looking at the current IL list, the Yankees have accumulated a whopping eight relievers with issues of their own. Starters Luis Severino, Jameson Taillon and Nestor Cortes have also recently found themselves on the IL. And on the position player side of things, Matt Carpenter is still dealing with a foot fracture, Anthony Rizzo now has a back issue, and Harrison Bader is still working towards his Yankee debut.

Mind you, there are also players in this active lineup who are working themselves back to peak form. Slugger Giancarlo Stanton has recently been activated but is seeing a drastic dip in offense, slugging just .130 through his first 27 PA’s back. Clay Holmes’ phantom IL stint seems to have been successful, as the closer has tossed two scoreless outings in his return this past series.

Outside of incredibly minor delays, this team was one of the healthiest in MLB. But now, it’s become a real issue. When it really comes down to it, there are a solid 10 names currently on the IL that would be on this big league roster. Some guys like Michael King and Chad Green won’t see the field for the remainder of the season, but others will come back. Hopefully this team can get healthy and prepped for a playoff push.

Power Outage

Last week, we spoke on the struggling Yankees offense that couldn’t seem to get anything going. The seven-run performance in Anaheim was encouraging, but the month of August as a whole has been dreadful. New York’s 83 wRC+ as a team ranked as just the 23rd-best during the month of August. Yikes!

Multiple bats have deflated over the course of the last 31 days. Aaron Judge, Andrew Benintendi, Jose Trevino, Josh Donaldson and Anthony Rizzo are the only Yankees who were above-average hitters during that span. Rizzo in particular seems to have found his groove again, after hitting two home runs against the Angels this week.

Numerous members of this roster have dished out poor performances lately. Gleyber Torres has seen a drastic dip in his OPS from .800 to .730. DJ LeMahieu, who was electric for this team during the month of July, posted just a .211 batting average in August as the leadoff hitter.