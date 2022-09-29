MLB Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Rays vs. Guardians for September 29, 2022

Cal Quantrill (RHP, Guardians) [14-5, 3.49 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 175.1 IP, 120 K, 47 BB]

We head to Cleveland for the third and final game of a three-game set. If you’re a consistent reader of this column, first of all, thank you. Secondly, you know where I’m going with this one but let me explain why.

The last two games have been extra-inning thrilers. Both teams came out with a win but the Rays bullpen has been used extensively. In both of these games, the starter has not pitched more than four innings, so this Rays bullpen has had to throw everyone they have in both games. If this game is close in the end, I’d give the Guardians bullpen the edge here.

The Guardians have not been very strong against left-handed pitchers this year. They rank third to last in OPS against southpaws over the full season, but I don’t think that’s the proper way to judge this offense at the current moment.

They’ll face off against Jeffrey Springs, who has been fantastic over the full season but hasn’t been quite as sharp in his last two starts. He’s allowed seven earned runs in the previous 10.2 innings against the Rangers and Blue Jays; both above-average offenses against lefties.

Since the month of September began, the Rangers have a 103 wRC+ and the Blue Jays have a 121 wRC+ against lefties. In this sample, the Guardians have a 105 wRC+, so they are keeping pace with above average offenses.