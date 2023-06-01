Just Baseball’s May Team of the Month

The calendar has flipped to June. With that in mind, Just Baseball has selected a May Team of the Month. (You can read our March/April team here.)

Monday afternoon baseball!



Sean Murphy starts it off right with a three-run homer and the Braves have given Spencer Strider some early cushion. pic.twitter.com/6TkOdem3zp — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) May 1, 2023

Catcher: Sean Murphy, Atlanta Braves

Murphy, acquired in a trade from the Oakland Athletics this past offseason, has been the best catcher in baseball thus far in 2023. The 28-year-old hit .313 with five home runs and 22 RBIs in May. Murphy already has a Gold Glove Award on his resume, and he’s trending towards making his first All-Star Game appearance in 2023.

Honorable Mention: Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers

First Base: Freddie Freeman, Dodgers

Freddie Freeman cranks a grand slam for his 300th career bomb!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/g3ZMrfqyoc — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) May 19, 2023

Freeman was the best player at any position in the National League — if not all of baseball — in May. As the former NL MVP attempts to cement his Hall of Fame case, he was worth 2.1 WAR in May alone, according to FanGraphs. No other first baseman was worth more than 1.0.