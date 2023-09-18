Matt Olson’s Historic Season for the Braves Deserves More Love

Matt Olson won’t be the Atlanta Braves team MVP in 2023, which could, perhaps, explain why his historic season for the franchise has not garnered proper appreciation on the national level.

Yes, Ronald Acuña Jr. is putting together one of the greatest seasons in recent MLB history, which could net him the NL MVP if do-it-all superstar Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers doesn’t edge him out. But in just about any other year, we would be talking about Olson as a potential MVP himself.

On Saturday, Olson took sole possession of first place on the Braves’ single-season home run leaderboard, as he launched his 52nd home run of the year. With the blast, he broke a tie with Andruw Jones, one of the greatest players in the history of the storied franchise.

It’s also worth pointing out that this is the same franchise that employed Henry Aaron — he of the 755 career home runs — for 21 seasons. At no point in more than two decades playing for the Braves franchise did Aaron hit as many home runs as Olson has this season, peaking at 47 in 1971.