Mike Trout’s Run at History Reminded Us He’s Still the Game’s Best Player

Aaron Judge is having a season for the ages. Shohei Ohtani is a somehow a top-15 pitcher and hitter at the same time. Yet despite all of that, let us not forget who the best player in the game is, because he also might just be the greatest of all-time.

When healthy, there is no one better at baseball than Mike Trout. The man could retire tomorrow and he would be ushered into Cooperstown before they even put his name on the ballot.

A three-time MVP, who should probably own at least two additional awards, Trout is the most consistently excellent player of this generation. A career .303/.415/.586 hitter, who is closing in on 350 career home runs before his 32nd birthday, there is simply no precedent for Mike Trout.

Over the past week, Trout nearly added another mark on history, homering in seven-consecutive games, falling just one shy of a MLB record. In doing so, he reminded us all just how good he still is.