Just Baseball’s August Team of the Month

First Base: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

Matt Olson is probably going to hit 50 home runs this season, so it’s hard to say that the Atlanta Braves made a mistake in letting Freeman walk after 2021. But Freeman — now a seven-time All-Star — remains baseball’s best first baseman. He hit .375 with a 1.052 OPS this month.

Honorable Mention: Ryan Mountcastle, Baltimore Orioles

Second Base: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Betts was the best player in baseball in August, and at the very least, he’s pulled even with Ronald Acuña Jr. in the NL MVP race. The 30-year-old still played some right field in August but saw the bulk of his action at second base.

Wherever he played defensively, he produced at the plate, slashing .454/.512/.796 with a league-leading 3.0 fWAR. Hall of Famer Frank Robinson is currently the only player in MLB history to win an MVP in both leagues, but he may soon have some company.