Just Baseball’s June Team of the Month

The calendar has flipped to July. With that in mind, Just Baseball has selected a June Team of the Month. (You can read our March/April and May lists as well.)

Catcher: Patrick Bailey, San Francisco Giants

San Francisco won 10 games in a row at one point in June, and the rookie catcher was a major reason why. He hit .319 with 11 RBIs in the third month of the season, and has graded out very well behind the dish this year with seven defensive runs saved.

Honorable Mention: Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers