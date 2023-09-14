Boston Red Sox Part Ways With Chaim Bloom

The Red Sox announced Thursday they would be moving on from their chief baseball officer, Chaim Bloom. Bloom first came to the Red Sox in 2019 from the Tampa Bay Rays. Boston went 267-262 under his leadership.

Bloom got off to a rocky start with Red Sox fans after trading away Mookie Betts a few months into his tenure. The move, a result of ownership wanting to cut costs, did not sit well with a fanbase accustomed to massive spending in pursuit of championships. In the seasons that followed, Bloom continued to dismantle the 2018 championship team, with core members being traded, released, or not offered contracts to return.

During the past few seasons under Bloom, the Red Sox have seen immense roster turnover and a steep drop-off in defense and pitching. The team has two last-place finishes and is well on their way to their third in four years.

“We all know where we are in the standings. It’s a painful reality that fans feel as deeply as we do. Our fans deserve a winning, competitive team that consistently plays postseason baseball,” said Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy during a press conference following the firing.