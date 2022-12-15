What If the Red Sox Kept Their 2018 Team Together?

The reason for a poor return is as much a fault on scouting and player development as it is a fault on negotiating properly with Betts. When it became clearer and clearer that the Red Sox weren’t going to pay what Betts wanted, The Red Sox lost all leverage in trade negotiations. Mookie ended up receiving a 12-year, $365 million contract from the Dodgers, which at $29 million per year, looks like a bargain compared to the contracts given out this offseason.

A year later in 2021, The Red Sox traded Andrew Benintendi, who was coming off a down 2019 campaign and a 2020 campaign lost to injury. He had fallen out of favor with the fanbase and with two years of control left, Bloom traded him to the Royals for Franchy Cordero, Josh Winckowski, and Freddy Valdez.

With Xander Bogaerts departing via free agency to the San Diego Padres on an 11-year, $280 million deal last week, that leaves Rafael Devers as the only remaining member of the “core four” mentioned above, and even his future with the Red Sox hangs in the balance. The Red Sox failure in the Xander Bogaerts sweepstakes is not that they decided against giving him an 11-year, $280 million contract; it’s that they once again botched the early contract extension negotiations.

It’s been reported that Bogaerts was eyeing a contract extension in line with what Story and Altuve were paid. The Red Sox reportedly countered with a 4 year, $90 million offer that Bogaerts and agent Scott Boras obviously balked at.

"(In the spring, Bogaerts) would have been open to a new deal that was in the range of what Story received (6/140). The 5-year, $151M agreement that Astros star Jose Altuve landed in his extension… likewise represented a framework."



Nice work, fellas. Really nailed it. https://t.co/Xuo94Lk7hT — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) December 8, 2022

It’s a comedy of errors for John Henry and Co., and it’s been made no better by the signing of Trevor Story last offseason. Tell me why the Red Sox would sign Trevor Story to a six year, $140 million deal if they weren’t going to also re-sign Bogaerts for a similar contract before the 2022 season? If the Red Sox are going to become “cheap” by their standards, the Story signing makes even less sense.

Chaim Bloom has made questionable decisions, but whether you believe he is a good or bad baseball executive is besides the point. John Henry and Fenway Sports Group have let Red Sox fans down by not investing in their homegrown star players again and again. It’s becoming increasingly hard to decipher their so-called plan for the future that involves “playing baseball in October and winning world series championships.” And that’s not to mention that re-signing Devers is a taller task without other supporting stars like Betts and Bogaerts on the roster.