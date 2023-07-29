Yankees and Red Sox Could Both Be Aggressive Buyers

While his toe injury was thought to sideline well into August and possibly for the rest of the season, the slugger has remained ahead of schedule and is set to give a much-needed boost to an offense whose struggles without him have been well documented.

Additionally, the team’s core is built to win now. The Yankees simply are not in a position to punt on this season and look to the future, as they have an enormous amount of money tied up into stars like Cole, Stanton, Judge, Rizzo and Rodon who are in the prime of their careers, and cannot afford to take future success for granted.

This team needs to push their chips in and try to win a championship before this window closes, and that means going all in at the deadline.

One potential trade target that has been connected to the Yankees is Jordan Hicks. Hicks has posted a solid 3.67 ERA through 40 appearances for the Cardinals, and would likely be a relatively inexpensive addition for the Yankees. Reliable bullpen arms are often moved at deadline time as teams try to increase their ability to lock down wins as the pressure of the playoff push mounts in August and September.

Jeimer Candelario is another name that has been linked to the Yankees, with the hope that the corner infielder could bring some life to the team’s listless offense. Like the Cardinals, the Nationals have struggled this season, and Candelario likely does not fit the organization’s timeline to compete, and they would be wise to get value for him before he hits free agency this offseason.

A third potential target for the Yankees that could be considered a “best case scenario” would be acquiring Cody Bellinger. The former MVP has been one of the best players in baseball this season, and with the Cubs on the fringe of the playoff picture they could certainly get quite the prospect haul for Bellinger.