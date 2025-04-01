Red Sox Show they Are Serious by Locking Up Garrett Crochet

After a heavy reliance on his four seamer as a reliver, Crochet played with his offerings and pitch mix once he entered the rotation. He added a sinker and cutter to mix in more movement with his velocity while leaning on his changeup and sweeper to keep righties off balance.

Moving from the bullpen to the rotation can take an adjustment period, but not for Crochet. In 2024 he posted a career best 12.88 K/9 and 2.03 BB/9. What we saw was not a flash in the pan, but an elite talent blossoming before our eyes. Growing pains that accompany many pitchers entering their first year in a rotation simply did not exist for Crochet.

No disrespect to the White Sox, but Boston has proven to be the better organization at getting the most out of their pitchers. They have developed starters and helped revive some careers which gives me hope that Crochet can unlock, or at least sustain, a high level of pitching for years to come.

Boston is Ready to Compete for Championships

Rarely does a talent of this level become available especially at 25 years old and so little wear and tear on his arm. The Red Sox did not shy away from the risk, but instead pushed the chips forward to acquire Crochet and have now backed their move with money.

Keep in mind, this comes after the Red Sox shelled out a massive AAV for Alex Bregman. Instead of playing the “give him more years” game Boston made an offer Bregman simply could not refuse. A type of offer that a big market team with their history, and now hunger, for championships shows.

There’s no doubt that the Red Sox needed an ace. Look around at the World Series winners from years past and almost all of them have a bona fide ace. The guy you give the ball to in game seven in October that gives you, and your fans, the confidence that you have the edge. The Red Sox have it now.