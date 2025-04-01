Red Sox Show they Are Serious by Locking Up Garrett Crochet
The Boston Red Sox just opened up a clear championship window by extending their new ace Garrett Crochet on a six-year, $170 million deal.
Late Monday night reports started to swirl that the Boston Red Sox and their biggest offseason addition, Garrett Crochet, had reached a six-year, $170 million contract extension, per Jeff Passan.
After trading four prospects for Crochet, it was only a matter of time before the Red Sox inked him to a deal that would keep him in Boston long term. It was the right move, and of course, a similar path that they have taken before.
The similarities between Crochet’s path to Boston and Chris Sales are pretty wild. Not only are both tall lefties raking up strikeouts, but both were traded from Chicago to the Red Sox in December (Sale 2016, Crochet 2024) and both signed their Boston extensions in March.
Sale went on to finish top five in Cy Young voting twice in Boston and Crochet has the talent to top that feat. The 25-year-old is coming off his first full season as a starter where he made 32 starts spanning 146 innings racking up 209 strikeouts and pitching to the tune of a 3.58 ERA.
After a heavy reliance on his four seamer as a reliver, Crochet played with his offerings and pitch mix once he entered the rotation. He added a sinker and cutter to mix in more movement with his velocity while leaning on his changeup and sweeper to keep righties off balance.
Moving from the bullpen to the rotation can take an adjustment period, but not for Crochet. In 2024 he posted a career best 12.88 K/9 and 2.03 BB/9. What we saw was not a flash in the pan, but an elite talent blossoming before our eyes. Growing pains that accompany many pitchers entering their first year in a rotation simply did not exist for Crochet.
No disrespect to the White Sox, but Boston has proven to be the better organization at getting the most out of their pitchers. They have developed starters and helped revive some careers which gives me hope that Crochet can unlock, or at least sustain, a high level of pitching for years to come.
Boston is Ready to Compete for Championships
Rarely does a talent of this level become available especially at 25 years old and so little wear and tear on his arm. The Red Sox did not shy away from the risk, but instead pushed the chips forward to acquire Crochet and have now backed their move with money.
Keep in mind, this comes after the Red Sox shelled out a massive AAV for Alex Bregman. Instead of playing the “give him more years” game Boston made an offer Bregman simply could not refuse. A type of offer that a big market team with their history, and now hunger, for championships shows.
There’s no doubt that the Red Sox needed an ace. Look around at the World Series winners from years past and almost all of them have a bona fide ace. The guy you give the ball to in game seven in October that gives you, and your fans, the confidence that you have the edge. The Red Sox have it now.
After looking too much like a smaller market team recently, the Red Sox have made a major statement. They didn’t wait around and see how Crochet pitched and held up in year two as a starter. See if he can be healthy or if you can find a more team friendly angle in negotiations.
Nope. Owner John Henry broke out the check book and got it done after Crochet pitched one game in a Red Sox uniform. A message to the team, player, and fans that the Red Sox are a legit contender and will do what it takes to win.
Boston fans have not had much to complain about since the turn of the century. After the Mookie Betts trade, fans have lost some faith in the front office and ownership. However, after this winter of moves and signing Crochet, I think swallowing the Mookie Betts pill is a bit easier.
A new era of Red Sox baseball is upon us. Big stars are signed, top prospects are on the way and Boston is looking like one of the stronger teams in baseball. Just as it should be.