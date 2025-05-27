It’s Time To Appreciate the Production of Eugenio Suárez

Playing for a small-market club that was mediocre at best didn’t help. Seattle and Arizona are not exactly the media mecca, and despite the team’s success, Suárez was not on the front of your mind when you think about those teams.

Essentially being salary dumped on more than one occasion is a bit odd, too, for a player with his track record of power hitting.

Since 2018, Suárez’s 226 home runs rank sixth in all of baseball behind Judge, Schwarber, Olson, Ohtani, and Alonso. Since 2020 — which doesn’t account for his 49 home run season — he’s still top 10.

With a career milestone just 10 home runs away, I want to highlight the under-appreciated career of Eugenio Suárez.

The Cincinnati Years

You might forget, but Suárez actually debuted as a member of the Tigers at age 22 in 2014 before being moved to the Reds for Alfredo Simon. It was a trade that worked out well for Cincinnati, but not so much for Detroit.

Suárez watched his power grow as he developed, increasing his home run production from 21 to 26, 34, and ultimately 49 in 2019. Although his 49 home run season was not enough for an All-Star bid, Suárez was invited to his one and only mid-summer classic the year prior.