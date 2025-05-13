Pavin Smith Is Proving That His 2024 Breakout was Not an Anomaly

Despite failing to reach the postseason in 2024, after magical run to the World Series the year prior, the Arizona Diamondbacks still held one of the strongest offenses in all of baseball last season. They sat tied for third in MLB in team wRC+ at 118, second in OPS at .777, tied for first in AVG at .263, fifth in HR at 211 and first in RBI at 845.

Ketel Marte and his NL MVP finalist season, Eugenio Suarez and his 30+ HR and 100+ RBI campaign and Corbin Carroll’s 147 second-half wRC+ grabbed a majority of the headlines surrounding this D-backs offense. However, there were certainly other names that made significant contributions in the batters box as well. One of these names was Pavin Smith.

A former top 10 pick in the 2017 MLB Draft by the D-Backs, Smith had not come close to living up to his first round potential before 2024. After making his debut during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Smith’s highest season wRC+ total was 98 in 2021.

But after back-to-back seasons of sub-90 wRC+ output, Smith finally had his breakout campaign in ’24. in 158 plate appearances across 60 games, the D-backs slugging 1B/OF posted a 142 wRC+ thanks to a .270/.348/.547 slash line with nine home runs and 36 RBI.