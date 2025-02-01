Do the Diamondbacks Have Any Weaknesses?

While he’s not much of a contributor at all with the bat, after posting a wRC+ no higher than 71 in any of his three big league campaigns, he can hold his own both on the basepaths and in the field.

It’s not a glamourous bench by any means, but it checks all the boxes of what you could look for in your backups, especially when you have a starting lineup that’s as strong as it is in Arizona.

The D-Backs Could Have a Flawless Starting Rotation

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 04: Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field on September 04, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Shifting gears to the mound, the starting rotation is the talk of the town in Arizona this winter, after the shocking blockbuster signing of former Cy Young award winner Corbin Burnes.

Adding an arm like that to a rotation with as much pre-existing intrigue as the D-backs already had is a clear recipe for success.

They have top-end talent, solid veteran middle-of-the-rotation types, and a plethora of young depth in the mix at the bottom of the rotation, making this group an impressively deep entity.

The Top of the Rotation

When describing the pair of Cy Young-caliber arms atop this Diamondbacks rotation in Burnes and Zac Gallen, our Jack McMullen, co-host of the Just Baseball Show, put it best when he described the duo as “euphoric” in a tweet reacting to the Burnes news.

This is as formidable of a duo as we have in Major League Baseball.

Burnes is coming off yet another season where he absolutely dominated. In 194.1 innings across 32 starts with Baltimore last season, the 30-year-old threw to a 2.92 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP and a .225 AVG against.

Since he first took on a starting role back in 2020, this season marked the fourth time in the last five seasons Burnes has thrown to the tune a sub-3.00 ERA and the fifth consecutive season he’s tossed a WHIP no higher than 1.10.

Looking league-wide, of all starters with at least 500.0 innings pitched since the start of 2020, Burnes sits second in the league in ERA (2.87), first in WHIP (1.02), third in both FIP (3.00) and SIERA (3.30), and sixth in K-rate (28.9%).

He’s an ace’s ace that immediately takes any rotation he’s in up a level.

Then there’s Zac Gallen, who could easily be an ace on most big league pitching staffs.

The 2023 NL Cy Young Award finalist is coming off yet another impressive season in 2024, where in 148.0 innings across 28 starts, the 29-year-old spun a 3.65 ERA…and that was a down year by his standards.

Gallen has now tossed a mid-3.00s or high-2.00s ERA with a greater than 25.0% strikeout rate in three straight seasons.

While he’s held his own atop the mound in Arizona for a while, doesn’t Gallen just look a lot better in the two-hole behind a name like Burnes?

The Middle of the Rotation

After the two top-tier arms to start off this rotation, the Diamondbacks feature a pair of solid veterans to anchor the middle of their staff in Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodríguez.

Despite spending a majority of the season on the IL, Kelly put together yet another solid campaign in 2024 when he was able to grace the mound.

His 4.03 ERA and 1.17 WHIP marked the third consecutive season in which Kelly has posted an ERA between the mid-to-low-3.00s and low-4.00s with a sub-1.20 WHIP.

He limited the walks (77th percentile 6.3% walk rate) and kept hitters looking uneasy with an above-average chase rate (70th percentile 30.5%) last season as well.

This is really all you can ask of a middle-rotation arm, and Kelly delivered.

Rodríguez also spent time on the IL last year and wasn’t nearly as productive as Kelly was when he did hit the bump, with a 5.04 ERA and 1.50 WHIP.

That being said, the D-backs signed him for a reason ahead of the 2024 campaign. When he’s healthy, he can be a difference maker in the middle of a big league staff.

In 2023 with Detroit, Rodríguez threw 152.2 innings to the tune of a 3.30 ERA, a 3.66 FIP, a 1.15 WHIP and a .225 AVG against.

If he can look like that kind of arm, or even the high-3.00s or low-4.00s ERA guy he was in his peak years in Boston, then he suddenly gives the Diamondbacks a favorable veteran quartet from spots one to four.

The Bottom of the Rotation

Then there’s a series of young projectable arms with some prospect pedigree that have a chance to make noise at the bottom of the rotation.

Brandon Pfaadt is the biggest name of this group and saw some decent year-to-year improvement from 2023 to 2024.

His ERA dropped from 5.72 to 4.71, and his WHIP fell from 1.41 to 1.24. He saw improvement in his underlying numbers, too, such as a hard-hit rate jump from the 16th to 42nd percentile and a K-rate jump to the 60th percentile from the 40th.

If he can continue to see marginal improvements, he could certainly be at least a mid-4.00s ERA guy with a lot to dream on. A lot of teams could appreciate having an arm like that in the lower half of their rotation.

Ryne Nelson is another young guy in the mix to make some starts this season.

Like Pfaadt, Nelson enjoyed himself a bit of a marginal breakout in 2024 as compared to 2023.

His ERA dropped 87 points from the mid-5.00s to the low-4.00s, and his WHIP fell 17 points from 1.42 to 1.25.

Looking at the underlying metrics, he most impressively jumped from the 65th percentile in BB% into the 89th percentile in 2024.

Then Arizona has a series of young organizational top prospect arms waiting in the wings for their shot in the big leagues, such as Yilber Diaz (ARZ No. 6 overall prospect), Yu-Min Lin (ARZ No. 14 overall prospect) and Cristian Mena (ARZ No. 15 overall prospect).

They have everything a rotation needs, and a surplus of talent at that. That’s also without mentioning struggling and disgruntled veteran Jordan Montgomery, who the D-backs seem all but ready to ship off elsewhere before the season starts.

A Bullpen Chock Full of Solid Arms

Last but certainly not least is the bullpen, which might be one of the more underappreciated units in all of baseball.

The Back End

The D-backs feature a trio of backend arms to anchor this bullpen that is as formidable as they come.

Justin Martinez leads the way as the presumptive closer following an incredible 2024 season, where he threw to a 2.48 ERA and 2.59 FIP and featured some of the nastiest underlying metrics in the league.

His two blistering 100+ mph fastballs, a sinker and four-seam, led to a 100th-percentile fastball velocity. He did not surrender hard contact, with 94th-percentile rankings in both hard-hit rate and AVG exit velocity, while also keeping the ball on the ground at a 97th-percentile rate. He also induced swing-and-miss with the best of them, with an 89th-percentile K-rate and a 96th-percentile whiff rate.

After having just eight saves to his name last season, his form in 2024 makes him all but poised to cover the ninth in Arizona in 2025, and he has all the skill to be amongst the league’s best while doing so.

Then in the primary set-up roles are A.J. Puk and Kevin Ginkel, both of whom are coming off seasons with 70+ innings pitched and low-3.00s ERAs.

Puk was a godsend for the Diamondbacks after a midseason trade last summer, posting a 1.32 ERA, a 1.63 FIP, a 0.73 WHIP and a .155 AVG against after the move from Miami.

The southpaw limited hard contact, with an 86th-percentile hard-hit rate and a 95th-percentile AVG exit velocity. He also found ways to fool opponents, posting a 90th-percentile strikeout rate, an 89th-percentile whiff rate and an 86th-percentile chase rate.

While maybe not to the same degree as Martinez and Puk, Ginkel held his own and found a way to dominate for the D-backs in the later innings.

The 30-year-old featured above-average strikeout metrics with a 75th-percentile K-rate, a 70th-percentile whiff rate and an 84th-percentile chase rate. He also managed to avoid issuing the free pass as his walk rate was one of the league’s best, placing him in the 92nd percentile.

Between these three, the D-backs should have no trouble shutting the door after a solid outing from one of their many starting options.

Beyond the Back End

If we look more towards the fifth to seventh inning options, there’s still plenty of quality to be had there, further expanding this bullpen.

Ryan Thompson did what he’s done for a majority of his career in 2024 and tossed a sub-4.00 ERA and sub-1.20 WHIP by inducing groundballs at an elite rate and avoiding issuing walks to opposing hitters.

Former All-Star Joe Mantiply managed a sub-4.00 ERA and sub-1.20 WHIP himself by inducing top-end chase rates while keeping the ball on the ground at an elite level.

Then there’s the newly acquired Seth Martinez, who scrapped his way to a 3.59 ERA in 52.2 innings in Houston last season. While he didn’t do anything particularly glamorously, he did cause right-handed hitters problems, as they only managed to hit .210 off of him.

With so much starting depth as well, it also wouldn’t be a shock for the D-backs to find ways to incorporate some of their young starters in need of big league run (or even deploy Jordan Montgomery, should they not find a trade for him) to adequately fill their long-relief role.

It’s a bullpen with immense upside that knows its role and can beat opponents in multiple different ways. They can blow you away with middle-inning guys like Martinez and Puk, or they could get crafty and manufacture outs with arms like Thompson or Mantiply.

This Diamondbacks Team Has No Real Weaknesses

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 11: Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks climbs the outfield fence after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 in Game Three of the Division Series at Chase Field on October 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Is this Diamondbacks squad as glaringly stacked as teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Philadelphia Phillies or the Atlanta Braves? No.

That being said though, they’re a team that is built to do everything to a well-above-average degree.

Their offense has just as much upside heading into 2025 as it did a year ago, with no holes from one to nine.

The lineup is supplemented by a bench group that gives them a mix of hitting, speed and defense, which is all you can ask for from your reserves.

The starting rotation has an excellent mix of elite talent at the top end, veteran innings eaters in the middle, and young talent getting opportunities at the bottom.

Then the bullpen has a clear back-end trio that can hold its own against anyone, along with a series of dynamic, intriguing options for the middle innings and a clear path for innings for some of that projectable young starting surplus in need of MLB run.

They may fly under the radar, but this D-backs group should not be trifled with, as they could be a prime dark horse candidate to do some real damage in 2025.