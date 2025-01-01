Why Corbin Burnes Was the Perfect Fit for the D-Backs

Not only does what he bring to the mound fit exactly what they need in the rotation, but the deal also sends a message to the rest of the league that smaller-market teams can still be in the mix to land the big fish in free agency.

Corbin Burnes is the Perfect Fit for the D-Backs

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 01: Corbin Burnes #39 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches the ball against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of Game One of the Wild Card Series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on October 01, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Burnes’ Accolades

Obviously, bringing in one of the best pitchers in the game is going to have a huge impact on a team’s outlook. By now, we all know how good Burnes is. But it’s still important to remind fans of just how reliable he has been for the past half decade, along with how valuable that will be for Arizona moving forward.

Burnes has received CY Young votes in five consecutive seasons (which is the longest active streak in MLB), and he won the award with the Milwaukee Brewers back in 2021. Across those five seasons, Burnes is the only pitcher with at least 700 innings pitched and an ERA under 2.90.

Dating back to the beginning of his Cy Young-winning 2021 season, Burnes is pitching to a 2.94 ERA to go with a FIP of 3.08, both of which are among the top 10 in baseball over that stretch. He’s also accumulated an fWAR of 19.2 during that time, which is second among pitchers only to Zack Wheeler (22.7).

Not only has he consistently been one of the top arms in the game in terms of production on the mound, but few pitchers have been more available than Burnes over the past handful of seasons.

Over his last four seasons, Burnes has accumulated 757 innings pitched, which is fourth in MLB only behind Aaron Nola (778.2), Logan Webb (761.1), and Wheeler (758.1). He’s surpassed 193 innings pitched in each of his last three seasons, including eclipsing 200 innings back in 2022.