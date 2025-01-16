Patrick Corbin and the Marlins Are a Perfect Match

Chances are you don’t know me, dear reader. In all likelihood, I don’t know you either. Still, I know at least one thing about you: Patrick Corbin isn’t a name you’ve thought about much this offseason.

The nine-figure contract Corbin signed with the Nationals in December 2018 finally expired this fall. While he was one of the highest-paid pitchers in baseball for the past six years, the 35-year-old hit free agency to little fanfare.

No one in the media included the southpaw on their top 25, top 50, or even top 100 free agents lists. I can’t claim I’ve read every such list in existence, but if you can find me one that features Corbin, I’ll get a life-size tattoo of his face – with the exact expression he’s making in the image above – on my back.

It’s not just analysts who’ve been ignoring Corbin. Since the offseason began, not a single credible report has linked him to any interested teams. The most recent article under his MLB Trade Rumors player tag is from last July.