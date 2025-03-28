The Diamondbacks Will Have the Best Rotation in Baseball

Arizona’s High-End Talent

Every top-tier rotation needs at least one ace-level pitcher, usually two. The Diamondbacks check that box with both Corbin Burnes and Zac Gallen. Two elite pitchers that they can count on to give them an ERA of 3.50 or below.

Burnes comes with a more decorated track record of four All-Star appearances and a Cy Young. He’s been a workhorse, giving his teams right around 200 innings each of the last three seasons, and he does not seem to be slowing down.

Not only can you count on Burnes to be available every fifth day, but you can rely on him and his 2.33 career playoff ERA once October comes around.

Gallen has dealt with injuries at times in his career but has made at least 28 starts each of the past three seasons. Like Burnes, Gallen comes with a level of consistency that helps propel him to the top of the rotation. Knowing you can rely on your starter to get through five without exploding, as a baseline, is an underrated part of pitching.

PHOENIX, AZ – MARCH 27: Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches in the first inning during the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Thursday, March 27, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Adding Burnes to the mix gave the Diamondbacks a one-two punch that makes them dangerous in any playoff series. Facing back-to-back pitchers who just know how to get outs is frustrating for any lineup.

Considering how reliable both these arms have been the past few seasons, the Diamondbacks have a top two that will not only give them high-level inning, but a level of comfort that’s rare when it comes to pitchers these days.