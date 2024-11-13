Three Teams Who’d Be Smart to Trade for Jordan Montgomery

Why Jordan Montgomery Can Bounce Back

Jordan Montgomery is coming off a season where he pitched to a 6.23 ERA. This will not inspire much confidence in him going into 2025, but if you look beyond just last year, the track record is good enough to believe a bounce back is possible, if not probable.

Montgomery debuted for the Yankees back in 2017 and pitched to a 3.88 ERA over 29 starts and 155 1/3 innings pitched. In 2018, Montgomery made just six starts before being shut down to undergo Tommy John surgery.

It was not until 2021 that Montgomery got the chance pitch in a full season, but once he was fully healthy, he picked up where he left off. The burly lefty pitched to a 3.81 ERA across 157 1/3 innings pitched in 2021, then a 3.48 ERA over 178 1/3 innings pitched in 2022.

Montgomery had a career year in 2023, pitching to a 3.20 ERA across 188 2/3 innings pitched, before going on to play a key role in the Rangers winning the World Series. Montgomery went into free agency last year coming off that incredible run, and three straight years of pitching to a sub-4.00 ERA, with over 155 innings pitched every year.

There was every reason to believe in Montgomery over a long-term deal, but instead, he was forced to sign a one-year, $25 million deal, with the $22.5 million second-year player option, which he just chose to exercise.

Montgomery did not get a chance to pitch at all in spring training last year and fired his agent immediately upon signing the deal. He then drops into one of the worst ballparks in baseball for a sinkerballer, as Arizona has one of the fastest infields in the game.