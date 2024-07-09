Top 10 Starting Pitchers Who Could Be Dealt at the Deadline

Jesús Luzardo‘s name was bandied about as a trade candidate last offseason after he posted a 3.48 ERA across 50 starts between the 2022 and 2023 seasons for the Miami Marlins. Ultimately, the Fish elected to hold onto him to open the 2024 campaign.

Given that president of baseball operations Peter Bendix appears to be open for business on just about anyone as he remakes Miami’s roster — heck, he traded two-time batting champion Luis Arraez back in May — Luzardo probably should have been one of the top available arms this summer.

Unfortunately, Luzardo was on the 15-day injured list in April with left elbow tightness and is now on the 60-day IL with a lumbar stress reaction. He has a 5.00 ERA across the 12 starts he has made this season.

Since Luzardo is only 26 years old and can’t become a free agent until after the 2026 season, the Marlins’ best bet is to hold onto him beyond the trade deadline this year, even if they would have liked to deal him.