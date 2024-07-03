5 MLB Trade Offers the White Sox Would Take For Garrett Crochet

To the shock of most including myself, Crochet not only earned a starting role during an impressive Spring Training but was named the Opening Day starter for Chicago. All he’s done since then is produce like an ace all season, while leading the entire league in strikeouts.

Through 18 starts, he has topped his total career innings prior to this season, while pitching to a 3.02 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with 141 strikeouts. He has simply been excellent and continues to look better every start.

Garrett Crochet's first 2 career MLB starts:



13 innings

2 runs allowed

16 strikeouts

1 walk

0.69 WHIP



Certified starting pitcher. pic.twitter.com/XMS3Xy7p30 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 3, 2024

Crochet has even stronger expected metrics and has clearly established himself as a high-end MLB starter, despite the lack of experience and innings. He’s a risky potential acquisition for a contender due to the lack of career innings but is also the most talented starting pitcher on the market.

As he’s only owed $800,000 this year, with two more years of very affordable arbitration to follow, the asking price for the left-hander will be extremely high.

The White Sox don’t necessarily need to move him, but his value has never been higher than it is right now and the next contention window on the South Side may not come until he’s an expiring contract. There’s a chance the organization works to extend him, but it feels like it could be the right time to cash in on Crochet and/or Robert.

Essentially every contender will be in the market for pitching as is the case in July each year, but it will take a hefty package to pry him away from the White Sox. While I believe the price could be a tad lower than Robert’s price, Crochet continues to impress every start.